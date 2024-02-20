Giancarlo Stanton draws attention for new look at spring training

New York Yankees general manager Aaron Boone said back in December that Giancarlo Stanton was planning to slim down over the winter, and the slugger has clearly done just that.

Stanton arrived in Tampa, Fla., for spring training with the Yankees on Monday. Fans were stunned when videos and photos surfaced of the 34-year-old looking like a different person.

Giancarlo Stanton focused on being "a baseball player again" in crafting a new look for 2024: pic.twitter.com/7E6eM4UfIz — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 19, 2024

Stanton looked even smaller than usual standing next to the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge.

Giancarlo Stanton has COMPLETELY slimmed down over the winter 🤯 #RepBX pic.twitter.com/K6NE8AkfkZ — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 19, 2024

Stanton’s fitness has never been in question. He was listed at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds before and looked more like a bodybuilder than a baseball player. Boone said the hope was that Stanton would shed some pounds and become more athletic in the field and on the bases.

It remains to be seen if the new athletic physique will benefit Stanton, but something was not working before. He batted just .191 with a .695 OPS last season, and the Yankees have been openly frustrated with his inability to stay healthy. Stanton looks like he is committed to trying to figure out a way to improve his situation.