Saturday, July 9, 2022

Yankees slugger open to competing in Home Run Derby

July 9, 2022
by Alex Evans
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton may be a little busier during this year’s All-Star break than most.

Stanton was named a starter for the American League in July 19th’s All-Star Game. He could end up participating in the Home Run Derby as well.

After Friday’s 12-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, Stanton was asked if he had considered participating in this year’s home run competition. He didn’t shut down the idea.

“It’s nothing official yet,” Stanton told reporters. “But I definitely could be there.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he supports Stanton’s interest in participating.

Stanton may have some added interest in the event this year given that he grew up close to Dodger Stadium in Sherman Oaks, Calif. His often powerful and sometimes towering homers make Stanton an ideal candidate for any derby (see video here). He put on a historic and record-breaking 61-home run performance during his 2016 Derby win at Petco Park in San Diego, but hasn’t participated in the event since he unsuccessfully tried to defend his title in 2017 at Marlins Park.

In 69 games this season entering Saturday, Stanton was hitting .237 with 21 homers (tied for eighth in MLB), 54 RBI and had a .510 slugging percentage. While Stanton will likely accept an invitation, one of his teammates has already declined to participate in the event.

