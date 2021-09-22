 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 21, 2021

Video: Giancarlo Stanton smoked an absolute bullet of a home run

September 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Giancarlo Stanton home run

Giancarlo Stanton absolutely destroyed a ball on Tuesday night.

Stanton was batting in the bottom of the third inning of his New York Yankees’ game against the Texas Rangers. The Yankees were leading 1-0 when Stanton faced Dane Dunning. Stanton got a breaking ball that missed inside and sent it screaming over the wall. Take a look at this missile:

Some people hit home runs. Giancarlo Stanton hits home runs.

That bullet was measured at 118.5 mph. Stanton seems to hit home runs that hard pretty frequently, whereas others don’t do it very often.

That was Stanton’s 31st home run and gives him 83 RBIs for the season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus