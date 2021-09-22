Video: Giancarlo Stanton smoked an absolute bullet of a home run

Giancarlo Stanton absolutely destroyed a ball on Tuesday night.

Stanton was batting in the bottom of the third inning of his New York Yankees’ game against the Texas Rangers. The Yankees were leading 1-0 when Stanton faced Dane Dunning. Stanton got a breaking ball that missed inside and sent it screaming over the wall. Take a look at this missile:

Stanton hit an absolute ROPE. pic.twitter.com/oWgirdrGfe — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2021

Some people hit home runs. Giancarlo Stanton hits home runs.

That bullet was measured at 118.5 mph. Stanton seems to hit home runs that hard pretty frequently, whereas others don’t do it very often.

GIANCARLO STANTON 118.5 mph HR It's his 10th 118+ mph HR tracked by Statcast (since 2015, incl. PS) All other MLB hitters have combined for 10 such HR in that span https://t.co/nU4nktHB3K — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 22, 2021

That was Stanton’s 31st home run and gives him 83 RBIs for the season.