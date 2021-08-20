Giannis Antetokounmpo to become part-owner of Brewers

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped bring a championship to Milwaukee when he led the Bucks to an NBA title this year, and the two-time NBA MVP is now invested in another one of the city’s pro teams doing the same.

Antetokounmpo is in the process of purchasing an ownership stake in the Brewers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

As Passan noted, Giannis joining the Brewers’ ownership group is similar to when Patrick Mahomes became a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals last year.

Antetokounmpo has been loyal to Milwaukee and took pride in winning a title with the Bucks. He said immediately after the NBA Finals that he is proud of the fact that he won with the team that drafted him and did not leave to join a super-team.

The day after the Bucks won the title, Giannis made an impromptu visit to the Chick-fil-A drive-thru and even let a fan touch the Larry O’Brien trophy. To say that he is a legend in Milwaukee would be an understatement, which is why the Brewers are likely thrilled to have him on board.