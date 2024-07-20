Giants burned by one of the unluckiest outs of the season

The San Francisco Giants were on the wrong end of some bad luck Friday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Colo.

The Giants led 3-0 with one out in the top of the 4th inning. Brett Wisely came up to the plate with runners on first and second against Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill.

Wisely scorched an 87-mph cutter down the right field line. A batted ball like his would usually yield at least a double.

Instead, the ball struck the first base bag, ricocheted off first base umpire Chris Conroy, and fell right into the glove of first baseman Michael Toglia. The Rockies infielder beat Wisely to the bag to get the out.

Ball hit the base AND the umpire, preventing the Giants from scoring two runs 😭 pic.twitter.com/FbqNKZ44uo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 20, 2024

Quantrill later struck out Giants slugger Jorge Soler to end the inning.

The wild sequence of events prevented the Giants from likely scoring two runs on the play. Wisely could have easily been on second base with still just one out.

The 4th-inning play may have reversed the fortunes of both teams.

The Giants were unable to score the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Rockies overcome a scoreless first five innings to plate seven runs late for a 7-3 victory.