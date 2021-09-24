 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 23, 2021

Look: Giants dress up as sailors in must-see photo

September 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Giants captain sailors

The San Francisco Giants may have lost on Thursday, but that didn’t stop them from having fun afterwards.

Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman shared a photo on Twitter that showed some of his teammates dressed up. Brandon Belt is in the foreground as the captain. His “seamen” are lined up on the stairs of the plane behind him.

So what’s the deal? Belt recently anointed himself the captain of the team and even had a funny marking on his jersey to show it. He has completely embraced the persona. He also said he is the first one off the plane.

It looks like the team was having fun with Belt’s captaincy and gave him a crew. Some of the guys behind him include Logan Webb, Lamonte Wade Jr. and Zack Littell.

Maybe this is the kind of loose attitude a team in the playoff race needs.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus