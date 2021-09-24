Look: Giants dress up as sailors in must-see photo

The San Francisco Giants may have lost on Thursday, but that didn’t stop them from having fun afterwards.

Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman shared a photo on Twitter that showed some of his teammates dressed up. Brandon Belt is in the foreground as the captain. His “seamen” are lined up on the stairs of the plane behind him.

Just a Captain and his sea men @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/hXrXzeosM5 — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) September 24, 2021

So what’s the deal? Belt recently anointed himself the captain of the team and even had a funny marking on his jersey to show it. He has completely embraced the persona. He also said he is the first one off the plane.

It looks like the team was having fun with Belt’s captaincy and gave him a crew. Some of the guys behind him include Logan Webb, Lamonte Wade Jr. and Zack Littell.

Maybe this is the kind of loose attitude a team in the playoff race needs.