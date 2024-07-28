Giants fan ejected for throwing foul ball at Laz Diaz

One San Francisco Giants fan got a little too riled up during his team’s Saturday contest against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif.

The Giants led 1-0 in the top of the 6th inning. With one out and a man on first, Rockies batter Brendan Rodgers came up to the plate to face Giants starter Blake Snell.

Rodgers fouled a 1-1 fastball to the seats. The man who caught the ball had no intention of holding onto it. He cocked back and threw the ball back toward the infield, nearly hitting second base umpire Laz Diaz. The fan was later ejected. But he did get a few high-fives as he was escorted out by security.

A fan was ejected from the game after tossing a foul ball back onto the field and nearly hitting the umpire 😮 pic.twitter.com/acqnOWMCMd — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 28, 2024

The fan missed Snell striking out the side in the 6th. The Giants left-hander recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts in the 4-1 Giants win. Snell’s tally of Ks was the most in the majors by any pitcher in a single game this season.

Snell also became the first Giants pitcher to have a 15-strikeout game since 2-time Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum did it 15 years ago to the day.

The first #SFGiants pitcher with 15 strikeouts in a game since Tim Lincecum did it on this day…15 years ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/sVfCNlDv8A — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 28, 2024

The Giants were already reportedly shopping Snell in the trade market. The team’s asking price may have just gone up after Saturday’s game.