Giants release former All-Star weeks after trading for him

The San Francisco Giants took a flier on a former All-Star before the 2023 MLB trade deadline. After just a few weeks, they’ve already decided to part ways with their midseason acquisition.

The Giants agreed to a trade with the Seattle Mariners for outfielder AJ Pollock a day before the August 1 deadline. San Francisco also received second baseman Mark Mathias and cash considerations in exchange for a player to be named later or future cash.

However, an injury-riddled stint with the Giants led to the team releasing Pollock. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi broke the news late on Monday.

Pollock played just five games for the Giants before suffering an oblique strain that kept him on the sidelines for three weeks. He went 0-for-6 with no walks and 2 strikeouts. Pollock was in the midst of a rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento.

Source: The Giants have decided to release outfielder AJ Pollock. He played for Triple-A Sacramento over the weekend on an injury rehab assignment. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 5, 2023

The 1-time Gold Glover is in the midst of his worst MLB season. Pollock is batting just .165 with 5 home runs and 15 RBIs across 54 total games in 2023.

Pollock had productive campaigns with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers prior to this season. He was a .268 hitter with 66 home runs and 206 RBIs who punished left-handed pitching over his previous four years.