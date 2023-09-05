 Skip to main content
Giants release former All-Star weeks after trading for him

September 4, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The outside of Oracle Park

Jul 21, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers fans Ulises Lima and three year old child Yasiel Lima outside of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants took a flier on a former All-Star before the 2023 MLB trade deadline. After just a few weeks, they’ve already decided to part ways with their midseason acquisition.

The Giants agreed to a trade with the Seattle Mariners for outfielder AJ Pollock a day before the August 1 deadline. San Francisco also received second baseman Mark Mathias and cash considerations in exchange for a player to be named later or future cash.

However, an injury-riddled stint with the Giants led to the team releasing Pollock. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi broke the news late on Monday.

Pollock played just five games for the Giants before suffering an oblique strain that kept him on the sidelines for three weeks. He went 0-for-6 with no walks and 2 strikeouts. Pollock was in the midst of a rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento.

The 1-time Gold Glover is in the midst of his worst MLB season. Pollock is batting just .165 with 5 home runs and 15 RBIs across 54 total games in 2023.

Pollock had productive campaigns with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers prior to this season. He was a .268 hitter with 66 home runs and 206 RBIs who punished left-handed pitching over his previous four years.

AJ PollockSan Francisco Giants
