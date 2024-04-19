Giants rookie goes viral for his rabid fan club behind home plate

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee had no shortage of supporters Thursday in a 5-0 shutout win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lee had a hoard of fans sitting behind home plate at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif. Most of them were rocking Lee’s Giants jersey while cheering enthusiastically all game long.

The Lee fans went viral on X for their dance party in the bottom of the 8th inning. The fans were grooving because the Giants had loaded the bases with just one out, forcing the Diamondbacks into a pitching change.

The Jung Hoo Lee fan club is ELECTRIC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dx98JqNHmY — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2024

The good vibes from behind home plate may have seeped into the batter’s box. Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores lined a double to left field to score two runs. Three batters later, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski plated two more runs to give the Giants a 5-0 lead.

Lee gave his fans plenty to cheer about on Thursday. He went 2-for-4 with two hits and one run scored. He also prevented a potential double headed toward the left-center field wall in the top of the 6th.

Jung Hoo Lee covered a lot of ground to catch this baseball 😳 pic.twitter.com/EC6aQcenl0 — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2024

Lee has had an eventful start to his MLB career thus far. Through 19 games played, Lee has hit .282 with 5 RBIs and 1 home run. Lee also got a beer-themed tribute from his teammates after hitting his first MLB homer.