Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants may have backed out of their deal with Carlos Correa, but there apparently aren’t too many hard feelings between them and Scott Boras.

Boras, who represents Correa, reached a deal with the Giants for another one of his clients.

On Friday, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on a two-year deal. The contract reportedly is for $36 million and includes an opt-out after the first year.

Of course, the deal is pending a physical, so who knows what the Giants will do when they find out Conforto broke a pinkie finger in 2005.

The contract is notable not just because it helps the Giants fill up their outfield after they already signed Mitch Haniger, but also because of the Boras connection.

Even though the two sides saw things differently regarding Correa’s physical, they were still able to do business when it came to Conforto. Perhaps the Giants wanted to smooth things over with the agent.

Conforto will now reunite with his former Mets teammates Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis, so long as the physical goes alright.