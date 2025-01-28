Giants sign former All-Star infielder

The San Francisco Giants on Monday added some more infield depth with an under-the-radar move.

The Giants signed corner infielder Jake Lamb to a minor league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Lamb’s deal reportedly jumps to $1 million if he is elevated to the major league roster.

Jake Lamb to Giants. Minors deal. $1M if in majors. Invite to MLB spring camp. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 28, 2025

Lamb looked like a star on the rise during his early years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Lamb combined for 59 home runs and 196 RBIs. He ranked second on the Diamondbacks in both categories during those 2 years behind perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt.

But the new Giants signee has failed to recapture that magic since. After being released by the Diamondbacks in 2020, the 34-year-old has played for six different MLB teams.

Lamb last played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, hitting .216 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs across 18 games.

What Lamb does offer is a left-handed infield bat that at least has some past success at the major league level. The Giants were 10th in the majors with a .252 batting average against left-handed pitching. San Francisco was 22nd against right-handers with a .233 average.

Lamb, who has drastic career platoon splits, could conceivably slot in as a situational bat off the bench.

The Giants splurged on their infield this offseason by signing one of the most potent right-handed bats available in free agency. San Francisco may be looking for more cost-effective options to round out the rest of their infield.