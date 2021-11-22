 Skip to main content
Giants bring back 2 key starting pitchers

November 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Anthony DeSclafani pitches

The San Francisco Giants are bringing back two key members from their 2021 pitching staff.

The Giants announced on Monday that they signed Anthony DeSclafani to a 3-year deal.

The contract is worth $36 million and will pay DeSclafani $12 million in each season.

The Giants are also bringing back pitcher Alex Wood on a 2-year deal reportedly worth more than $10 million per season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Giants led MLB with 107 wins last season. Wood went 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 138.2 innings last season. DeSclafani went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA. They, along with Kevin Gausman and Logan Webb, formed the core of the team’s pitching rotation.

Photo: Apr 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (26) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

