Giants bring back 2 key starting pitchers
The San Francisco Giants are bringing back two key members from their 2021 pitching staff.
The Giants announced on Monday that they signed Anthony DeSclafani to a 3-year deal.
It’s Tony Time ⏰
The #SFGiants have signed Anthony DeSclafani to a 3-year deal. pic.twitter.com/eFG1odJcbo
— SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 22, 2021
The contract is worth $36 million and will pay DeSclafani $12 million in each season.
The Giants are also bringing back pitcher Alex Wood on a 2-year deal reportedly worth more than $10 million per season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Left-hander Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants are finalizing a two-year contract worth north of $10 million a season, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. First on the scene with the talks was @ByRobertMurray.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2021
The Giants led MLB with 107 wins last season. Wood went 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 138.2 innings last season. DeSclafani went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA. They, along with Kevin Gausman and Logan Webb, formed the core of the team’s pitching rotation.
Photo: Apr 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (26) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports