Giants bring back 2 key starting pitchers

The San Francisco Giants are bringing back two key members from their 2021 pitching staff.

The Giants announced on Monday that they signed Anthony DeSclafani to a 3-year deal.

It’s Tony Time ⏰ The #SFGiants have signed Anthony DeSclafani to a 3-year deal. pic.twitter.com/eFG1odJcbo — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 22, 2021

The contract is worth $36 million and will pay DeSclafani $12 million in each season.

The Giants are also bringing back pitcher Alex Wood on a 2-year deal reportedly worth more than $10 million per season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Left-hander Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants are finalizing a two-year contract worth north of $10 million a season, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. First on the scene with the talks was @ByRobertMurray. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2021

The Giants led MLB with 107 wins last season. Wood went 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 138.2 innings last season. DeSclafani went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA. They, along with Kevin Gausman and Logan Webb, formed the core of the team’s pitching rotation.

Photo: Apr 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (26) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports