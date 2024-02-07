 Skip to main content
Report: Giants in talks with free agent Matt Chapman

February 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
A San Francisco Giants cap on top of a glove

Sep 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a San Francisco Giants cap and glove during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants continue to be linked with one of the top available free agent position players.

Jon Heyman mentioned on his Hot Stove Notebook on Tuesday that the Giants are in talks with free agent Matt Chapman.

Chapman will turn 31 in late April. He played the first five seasons of his career with the Oakland A’s and was an All-Star in 2019. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2022 season and spent the last two years with the AL East club. Chapman, who is regarded as a top defensive third baseman, won a Gold Glove in 2023 — the fourth Gold Glove of his career.

In addition to the Giants, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi recently mentioned the Chicago Cubs as a possibility for Chapman.

Chapman previously turned down a contract extension offer from the Blue Jays. MLB Trade Rumors has projected that Chapman will receive a 6-year deal for around $150 million.

