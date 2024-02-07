Report: Giants in talks with free agent Matt Chapman

The San Francisco Giants continue to be linked with one of the top available free agent position players.

Jon Heyman mentioned on his Hot Stove Notebook on Tuesday that the Giants are in talks with free agent Matt Chapman.

Chapman will turn 31 in late April. He played the first five seasons of his career with the Oakland A’s and was an All-Star in 2019. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2022 season and spent the last two years with the AL East club. Chapman, who is regarded as a top defensive third baseman, won a Gold Glove in 2023 — the fourth Gold Glove of his career.

In addition to the Giants, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi recently mentioned the Chicago Cubs as a possibility for Chapman.

Matt Chapman’s market clarifies further with Justin Turner going to the Blue Jays. The Cubs and Giants are among Chapman’s possible landing spots. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 30, 2024

Chapman previously turned down a contract extension offer from the Blue Jays. MLB Trade Rumors has projected that Chapman will receive a 6-year deal for around $150 million.