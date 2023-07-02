Giants tricked their All-Star with phony meeting

The San Francisco Giants have one player who made the NL All-Star team this season, and they used a ruse to share the good news with him.

Relief pitcher Camilo Doval made the All-Star team thanks to his stellar start to the season. The closer is 2-2 with 24 saves and a 1.89 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

The Giants set up the 25-year-old for the All-Star news by telling him to go to manager Gabe Kapler’s office to talk about holding runners better.

Camilo Doval said he was called into Gabe Kapler’s office to talk about holding runners better. Then surprised him with the news that he’s an All-Star. Doval called it a double dream to be an All-Star and also represent the Dominican in the WBC. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 2, 2023

During the meeting, Doval was informed of the good news.

The moment Camilo found out he’s going to the All-Star Game 🌟 pic.twitter.com/rE9k1G1oBn — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 2, 2023

That’s much better than talking about holding runners.

Some might be surprised that the Giants could be second in the NL West at 46-37 and only have one All-Star. But it wasn’t until recently that the Giants got hot and played like a team that deserved multiple All-Stars.

In addition to Doval, Tyler Rogers and Logan Webb are also having nice seasons among the Giants’ pitchers.