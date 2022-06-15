Ex-NFL WR signs with summer league baseball team

Golden Tate is returning to the field, but not for football.

The former wide receiver, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, signed Tuesday with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, a summer league for college players. The team is based in Washington.

The West Coast League said that Tate will join the Lefties for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said in a statement via the league. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league.”

🚨Golden Tate is coming to the West Coast League🚨. The 11-year NFL veteran has signed with @LeftiesBaseball and is set to make his debut tonight in Port Angeles. Learn more about former Pro Bowl wide receiver @ShowtimeTate pursuing baseball in the WCL. https://t.co/SOQmU5MKS5 — West Coast League (@WCLBaseball) June 14, 2022

Tate played baseball for two seasons at Notre Dame, hitting .329 in 55 games during his sophomore season. He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2007 out of high school and the San Fransisco Giants while playing college, but declined to sign with both.

The 33-year-old played for the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants during his career. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2013. He finished his career with 695 receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2014.

Tate was scheduled to start in center field in Tuesday’s game against the Bend Elks.