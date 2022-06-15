 Skip to main content
Ex-NFL WR signs with summer league baseball team

June 14, 2022
by Alex Evans
Golden Tate in a press conference

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate talks with the media during the first day of training camp July 28, 2016 at the Detroit Lions practice facility in Allen Park, Mich.

Golden Tate is returning to the field, but not for football.

The former wide receiver, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, signed Tuesday with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, a summer league for college players. The team is based in Washington.

The West Coast League said that Tate will join the Lefties for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said in a statement via the league. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league.”

Tate played baseball for two seasons at Notre Dame, hitting .329 in 55 games during his sophomore season. He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2007 out of high school and the San Fransisco Giants while playing college, but declined to sign with both.

The 33-year-old played for the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants during his career. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2013. He finished his career with 695 receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2014.

Tate was scheduled to start in center field in Tuesday’s game against the Bend Elks.

