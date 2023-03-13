 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 13, 2023

Great Britain using fitting celebration at World Baseball Classic

March 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Great Britain player pretends to drink tea

Great Britain’s team is using a very fitting celebration at the World Baseball Classic.

The Great Britain team is filled with many American and Bahamas players, and very few British-born players. So their celebration after big plays is something that somewhat mocks the British.

The players are pretending to sip a cup of tea:

Tea is synonymous with British culture, which explains the celebration.

Great Britain lost to the U.S. 6-2 on Saturday in Group C play at the WBC. They were hammered by Canada 18-8 on Sunday. On Monday, they were facing Colombia and doing the celebration during the game.

Article Tags

World Baseball Classic 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus