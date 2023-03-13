Great Britain using fitting celebration at World Baseball Classic

The Great Britain team is filled with many American and Bahamas players, and very few British-born players. So their celebration after big plays is something that somewhat mocks the British.

The players are pretending to sip a cup of tea:

An afternoon cup of tea 🍵🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/2ppOPU3oRr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 13, 2023

Tea is synonymous with British culture, which explains the celebration.

Great Britain lost to the U.S. 6-2 on Saturday in Group C play at the WBC. They were hammered by Canada 18-8 on Sunday. On Monday, they were facing Colombia and doing the celebration during the game.