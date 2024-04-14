Guardians got hosed by bad call at end of loss to Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians were on the wrong end of a bad call that cost them a chance at a comeback win over the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The Guardians were trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning of their game against the Yankees at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Ramon Laureano led off the inning with a double before Bo Naylor struck out. That brought Estevan Florial to the plate with a runner on second and one out.

Florial appeared to work a walk with a great at-bat, but he was instead called out on strikes. He had a full count when home plate umpire Jordan Baker called strike three on a pitch that clearly missed the zone down and in.

Bottom of the ninth One-run game with a man on second pic.twitter.com/dEeSqzln8g — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) April 13, 2024

The Guardians should have had runners on first and second with one out. Instead, Florial struck out and Brayan Rocchio grounded out to end the game and give the Yankees a 3-2 victory. The outcome may have been different if not for the bad call from Baker.

Believe it or not, the blown call that cost the Guardians was not the worst ball-strike call we saw over the weekend.