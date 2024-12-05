Guardians could trade major playoff hero?

The Cleveland Guardians are once again trying to trim some payroll, and that could result in them trading one of their playoff heroes from last season.

The Guardians are open to trade offers for outfielder Lane Thomas, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The team would also be willing to trade first baseman Josh Naylor, but Thomas might be the easier player to part with.

Thomas has not been with Cleveland for long, as he was acquired at the trade deadline to bolster the team’s offense as a right-handed platoon option. The trade turned out to be a masterstroke as he contributed some massive postseason hits, including the one that essentially clinched the American League Division Series for the Guardians. Though he hit just .237 with an OPS that barely cracked .700 across the 2024 season, he hit to an .878 OPS against left-handed pitching, making him a clear platoon option for a team with that sort of need.

Thomas is eligible for salary arbitration and would be eligible for free agency next offseason. His salary may rise to over $8 million for the 2025 season, and that is a price the Guardians may be hesitant to pay.