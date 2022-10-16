Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez explains why he uses ‘SpongeBob’ walk-up song

Oscar Gonzalez may be a playoff hero for the Cleveland Guardians this year, but he is still a Goofy Goober at heart.

The Guardians rookie outfielder has drawn attention this postseason for his unique walk-up music — the theme song to the popular children’s TV show “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez has the Spongebob Squarepants theme song as his walk-up music 😂 (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/DbgkFVbMfv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 7, 2022

While Gonzalez has been using the “SpongeBob” theme as his walk-up song all season long, it has picked up extra steam in the playoffs with Gonzalez’s continued excellence at the plate. Even the local fans are getting in on the fun lately.

Fans sing along to the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song after Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off hit to give Cleveland a 2-1 advantage over the Yankees in the ALDS. pic.twitter.com/6QVApbWa1u — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 16, 2022

After Saturday’s win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS, Gonzalez explained his choice.

“I go [up to the plate] singing the song because I have a big body, but deep inside I feel like a kid,” said Gonzalez, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

Gonzalez is 24 years old, so he probably grew up watching “SpongeBob,” which debuted in 1999 and remains on the air to this day. With Gonzalez’s multiple clutch moments this postseason as well, the song will not be going anywhere any time soon either.

Move over, Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen. There is a new No. 1 in town, and his name is Oscar Gonzalez.