Hal Steinbrenner has strange response to discontent from Yankee fans

The New York Yankees have high expectations every season, but the 2023 campaign has not been quite up to par in the eyes of many fans. That is apparently confusing to chairman Hal Steinbrenner.

In an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show,” Steinbrenner admitted he was “confused” that some Yankee fans are vocally upset about how the season is going. Steinbrenner acknowledged that he had to pay attention to their concerns.

Hal Steinbrenner on disgruntled fans, A.L. East, wanting to be in the playoffs every year, and more. pic.twitter.com/4zln00rBCN — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 21, 2023

“I understand they’re upset. I’m a little confused this year, being the third week of June, why they’re upset, but they’re upset and that’s going to get my attention,” Steinbrenner said. “Everybody just needs to know that we’re working hard on all fronts to get this back on the rails and start playing the way we were for a couple weeks in May.”

Steinbrenner chalked many of the Yankees’ issues up to health, particularly Aaron Judge’s recent toe injury. That’s fair, but it’s also not a valid excuse in the eyes of most fans. The Yankees have plenty of talent and should not be so reliant on one player to make their offense function well.

Steinbrenner is right that there is a long way to go this season. However, his confusion is hard to understand. The Yankees entered Friday 41-34 and in third place in the AL East, a full 9.5 games out and only a half-game up in the final Wild Card spot. Some of that is down to the Tampa Bay Rays’ dominance, but New York has lost five of their last seven, including a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox.

At the moment, there does not seem to be a huge sense of urgency within the Yankee organization. That is fine and perhaps admirable, but given the team’s underwhelming play recently, dismissing fan concern might not be the way to go.