Houston Astros’ mascot Orbit booed by fans at All-Star Game

July 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Houston Astros mascot Orbit

All of the Houston Astros’ players backed out of the MLB All-Star Game, which left the team’s mascot to get the boos.

When the MLB mascots were introduced in front of the fans ahead of the Home Run Derby on Monday, “Orbit,” the Astros’ mascot, heard it from the fans.

Orbit took the booing well according to a fan in attendance.

Orbit even took some more direct heckling.

By now you know what the “bang bang” means. It’s a reference to the Astros cheating by banging a trash can.

If the mascot was hearing it from the fans, imagine how much worse it would have been for the team’s players.

Photo: EricEnfermero/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0

