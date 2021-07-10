Are Astros players ducking the All-Star Game to avoid fans?

Are four Houston Astros players ducking the All-Star Game to avoid potentially hostile treatment from the fans? It’s a case worth examining.

The Astros lead the AL West and entered Saturday with the second-highest winning percentage in the American League. They had four players selected to the All-Star Game: Michael Brantley, Ryan Pressly, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. None of the four players will be going to Denver for the All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Altuve and Correa said Thursday they would not be going to Denver.

Altuve said he had a leg injury even though he hasn’t missed any games lately.

Correa said he wanted to spend time with his pregnant wife, who is due in November. However, he is now on the COVID-19 list and said to be ill.

On Saturday, Pressly and Brantley also said they would be opting out.

Brantley says he will be taking time off to nurse an injury to his side that has bothered him. Brantley was still in the Astros’ lineup on Saturday.

Pressly has chosen to spend time with his pregnant wife, who is due in the coming days.

If you want to be really generous, you could go down the list and say each individual has a legitimate reason for not participating. But seeing Altuve and Brantley play while saying they have injuries to look out for doesn’t really add up.

Collectively, it’s a poor reflection on the Astros that all of their players opted out. It makes it seem like they are ducking the game to avoid negative attention for their cheating scandal.