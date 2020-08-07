Astros trolled with funny ‘Asterisks’ banner in Oakland

The Houston Astros are getting a rather icy welcome for their weekend series against the Athletics in Oakland.

While the Astros were taking batting practice ahead of Friday’s opener, a funny “Houston Asterisks” banner was flying in the sky above the Oakland Coliseum, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Here is a look at the banner in action:

There’s a “Houston Asterisks” banner flying above the coliseum pic.twitter.com/zOTNRwNT3d — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 8, 2020

The Astros and the Athletics are AL West rivals, and the latter lost the division to the former when they were confirmed to have cheated during their 2017 title year. This is the first time the two sides have met this season.

Indeed, the Astros are being shamed up and down the league this year, and they can expect plenty more of it to come, even in a shortened season.