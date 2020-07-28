Joc Pederson takes shot at Astros ahead of revenge series

Joc Pederson was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers team that lost in the 2017 World Series to the Houston Astros under shady circumstances, and he still is clearly unwilling to let bygones be bygones.

Speaking Tuesday ahead of the Dodgers’ revenge series against the Astros, Pederson took a subtle shot at the AL juggernauts when asked if the team that wins the 2020 World Series title should have an asterisk by their name. The veteran outfielder said that he did not think so because “they’re not cheating their way to get there.”

#Dodgers OF Joc Pederson doesn't think whatever team wins the World Series this year should have an asterisk by its name. "They're not cheating their way to get there," he said. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 28, 2020

The Astros were confirmed by a league investigation to have cheated via the use of illegal sign-stealing technology during the 2017 World Series, which they won in seven tightly-contested games against the Dodgers. This week’s series will mark the first time that the two teams have faced each other since the scandal became public.

Many other Dodgers have offered scathing reactions to what the Astros did, but Pederson’s pre-revenge series dig could be the most ruthless one yet.