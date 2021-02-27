Mets announcer Howie Rose rips Blue Jays for eliminating radio broadcasts

The Toronto Blue Jays are being sharply criticized by one MLB broadcaster for the decision the team made about its radio broadcasts for 2021.

The Blue Jays announced Friday that they will not create a specialized radio broadcast of the team’s games this season. Instead, a simulcast of the television broadcast will air on the radio instead. The team cited COVID-19 restrictions as the key reason for the decision, but did not specify if the simulcast would remain in place beyond 2021.

Whatever the explanation, it did not sit well with many. New York Mets radio announcer Howie Rose called the decision “reprehensible” and a “total disgrace” on Twitter.

My goodness, that is nothing short of an absolute, total disgrace. They should be embarrassed. Either you’re major league or you’re not. Utterly reprehensible. Baseball on the radio is art and is the last sport that should ever simulcast. Serves no one. https://t.co/5ijGPWrD4h — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) February 27, 2021

Even if one doesn’t care about the romanticism of baseball on the radio, there are good reasons to keep a specialized radio broadcast in place. Radio broadcasts are typically more descriptive, as they have to describe events for people who cannot see the game for whatever reason.

The Blue Jays are facing some logistical issues this season. That’s understandable. Even in light of that, it’s tough to disagree with Rose’s assessment of their decision.