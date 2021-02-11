Report: Blue Jays may play home games in Dunedin

The Toronto Blue Jays are facing uncertainty again when it comes to where they will play their home games for the 2021 season.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Blue Jays players have been advised to avoid signing long-term leases in Toronto due to uncertainty over whether the team will be able to start the season in Canada. If not, the team is poised to play regular season games in Dunedin, Fla., the site of their spring training complex.

Travel between the United States and Canada remains difficult due to the pandemic, and it’s not clear if the Blue Jays will receive approval to do so. The Toronto Raptors have not, which is why they are playing their home games in Tampa.

This was a big issue for the Blue Jays during the offseason and it still hasn’t been resolved. Ultimately, it didn’t serve as an impediment to them signing the likes of George Springer, but it’s still a headache.