Hunter Pence let Dodgers fans have it during celebrity softball game

Every so often, the annual MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game provides some sort of funny or memorable moment. Former MLB star Hunter Pence certainly provided one in Saturday night’s festivities at Dodger Stadium.

Pence is most remembered for his eight seasons with the San Francisco Giants, where he won two World Series titles. The Dodgers fans in attendance at the game also remembered this, which prompted a mixed reaction to say the least.

Pence made the most of the response. He hit a home run that nearly cleared the permanent wall in left field, then tore open his jersey while rounding the bases to reveal a Giants shirt underneath his Dodgers-themed softball jersey.

Hunter Pence got booed by Dodgers fans, hit a HR (almost over the ACTUAL fence), bat flipped, and revealed a @SFGiants shirt under his jersey as he trotted around the bases 🤣 We love the Celebrity Softball Game pic.twitter.com/gAHBWZDBla — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 17, 2022

There is no doubt Pence came prepared just in case he did something worthy of a celebration. Nearly hitting one over the actual fence, even in a softball game, certainly qualifies.

Even the fans at the celebrity softball game have a history of going pretty hard. Pence is probably fortunate that he did not get an even chillier reception.