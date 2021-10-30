Ian Anderson makes unique bit of history in World Series Game 3

Ian Anderson did everything the Atlanta Braves could have asked of him in Game 3 of the World Series.

Anderson worked five no-hit innings against the Houston Astros in his World Series debut. While Anderson’s command was shaky — he threw only 39 strikes on 76 pitches and walked three — there was no denying that he kept the Astros off balance.

Ultimately, due partly to that lack of command, Anderson was pulled after the fifth. Still, it meant he was the first pitcher since Don Larsen to finish a World Series game with at least five hitless innings. Larsen famously threw the only perfect game in World Series history in 1955.

No small feat, though admittedly, not many pitchers ever would have left a World Series game in the middle of a no-hitter. The Braves were only up 1-0, however, and with Anderson’s command being what it was, Atlanta had to prioritize winning the game.

The Braves really needed Anderson’s quality start, as their pitching has been in a bit of disarray since Game 1. The bullpen probably didn’t expect to be playing a role in a potential combined no-hitter, but that is what they got.

Photo: Jul 7, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson (36) reacts on the field before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports