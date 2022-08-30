 Skip to main content
Incredible photo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani celebrating goes viral

August 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Shohei Ohtani finishes a swing

Jun 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels have not had Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the field together too much over the last few months, but when they are together, they make magic.

The Angels beat the New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday. The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Trout singled with two outs. Ohtani was up next and smacked a 2-run home run to right field to break the tie.

That was Ohtani’s 29th home run of the season. Both he and Trout had two hits in the game.

When the two met just after Ohtani crossed home plate, some fire had shot out in the rock formation beyond the center field wall.

That led to this absolutely incredible photo:

Those photos were shared by the Angels’ Twitter account. They had two similar photos:

What incredibly well-timed and well-positioned photos. The flames coming out behind both players gave them that special feeling of invincibility that they deserve.

