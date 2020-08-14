Indians president explains decision to send Mike Clevinger, Zach Plesac to alternate site

The Cleveland Indians aren’t finished sending a message to pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

The two pitchers both violated health and safety protocols by breaking curfew to go to dinner in Chicago, with Clevinger not admitting to it until after contact with the rest of the team’s traveling party. Both pitchers were sent back to Cleveland to quarantine.

The isolation period for Plesac and Clevinger ended Friday, but instead of being added back to the active roster, both pitchers were activated and optioned to the team’s alternate training site northeast of Cleveland. Team president Chris Antonetti said both players were in Detroit and ready to play if the team decided to activate them, but were sent back to Ohio after speaking with teammates and coaches.

Chris Antonetti said that Clevinger and Plesac drove to Detroit last night with their baseball stuff to be ready for any decision the club made. They both had a chance to talk to their teammates and staff before it was ultimately decided it'd be best for the team to option them. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) August 14, 2020

While specifics were not offered, manager Terry Francona admitted he was unhappy with a since-deleted Instagram video Plesac posted in which he said he felt his depiction in the media was unfair.

Terry Francona on Zach Plesac's Instagram video: "I was disappointed." — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) August 14, 2020

There may well be some lingering bitterness from Cleveland players toward the two pitchers. They, like the vast majority of those traveling for road trips, have been putting forward a strong effort to follow protocols to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks within teams.

29 of the 30 clubs have recorded zero positive tests in the month of August to date based on data released by the league Friday. The Indians want to keep it that way. Clevinger and Plesac are clearly getting a message that the players and staff don’t want anything jeopardized.