Zach Plesac thinks his media portrayal has been unfair

Zach Plesac is offering his side of the story amid the incident that led to his being sent home for a violation of health and safety protocols.

The Cleveland Indians righty took to Instagram on Thursday in an attempt to set the record straight. Plesac admitted that he broke curfew when he went out to dinner and hung out with friends in Chicago but said that he practiced safe distancing. The 25-year-old added that his actions were not malicious and that he thought his portrayal in the media has been unfair, per AP’s Tom Withers.

Here is Plesac’s full six-and-a-half minute video:

Plesac was not allowed to fly home with the team after the excursion was discovered, and his decision to go out reportedly angered teammates and club officials. It was later found out that Indians teammate Mike Clevinger had gone out with Plesac as well, and he was also sent away to quarantine.

You can’t blame the Indians for taking the protocol violations seriously, but Plesac clearly feels that the portrayals of him as a bad teammate and an irresponsible person are very far off-base.