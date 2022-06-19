Infamous ex-White Sox player has hilarious reaction to joining Giants

Former Chicago White Sox DH Yermin Mercedes had an interesting way of celebrating after joining the San Fransisco Giants organization.

On Saturday, the Giants claimed Mercedes off waivers and assigned him to their Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. The White Sox had designated the 29-year-old for assignment last week.

Mercedes posted a now-deleted video on Instagram Saturday showing himself in a joyous celebration over the news.

In the video, Mercedes was shirtless and showering himself in champagne while wearing orange goggles. Someone out of view of the camera that filmed Mercedes was also spraying him with champagne.

Yermin Mercedes posted this video of himself celebrating being picked up by the Giants pic.twitter.com/hJrBKv7fSG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 18, 2022

Mercedes had a red-hot start to his 2021 season with the White Sox. He hit .415 with five home runs and 15 RBI in April and was named the American League Rookie of the Month.

However, it’s what transpired after that that made Mercedes infamous.

In May of that year, Mercedes was publicly criticized by White Sox manager Tony La Russa after he hit a home run off of a position player in a 3-0 count. After batting .221 in May and .195 in June, Mercedes was sent down to the minors. He then announced his decision to step away from the game, but later reneged on it and spent the rest of the season with Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate.

In 25 minor-league games this season, Mercedes is hitting .230 with four homers in 87 at-bats.