Did Yermin Mercedes retire? His Instagram activity attracts attention

Yermin Mercedes attracted attention on Wednesday over his Instagram activity.

Mercedes, who was part of a controversy with his manager earlier this season, posted a text message on Instagram saying “it’s over.”

In the caption for the photo, Mercedes said he was stepping away indefinitely.

Here is a rough translation of his post via Google Translate.

“First of all I want to thank God for giving my life to the fans that without them I was nothing to my family for understanding me and always supporting Daniel szew for getting ahead, and incidentally apologizing to all those who have offended me. immaturity to the members of the radio, television and press .. to all the teams that participated for not tolerating their decisions to everyone who as a human being I have failed I apologize and in this way I am away from baseball indefinitely ..! God bless you it’s over,” he wrote.

The 28-year-old began the season extremely hot for the Chicago White Sox. He batted .415 with five homers and five doubles in his first 22 games. However, White Sox manager Tony La Russa criticized Mercedes for hitting a home run on a 3-0 pitch late in a blowout in May.

La Russa’s reaction to Mercedes’ home run kicked off a controversy within MLB. Mercedes’ play dropped off thereafter. He batted .159 in June and was demoted to Triple-A in early July.

Is Mercedes actually retiring? It’s hard to believe that. My guess is Mercedes is trying to force the White Sox to trade him to a different team. The guy probably feels he belongs in MLB rather than Triple-A, and that he needs a fresh start with a new franchise. A trade would probably serve all sides well.