Insane Albert Pujols fact goes viral amid recent hot streak

Close down the laundromat … because Albert Pujols is officially no longer washed.

A ludicrous fact went viral about the St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger this week amid his torrid streak at the plate during the month of August. Twitter baseball statistician Jeremy Frank shared that Pujols’ slugging percentage in his last ten games is somehow the highest ten-game slugging percentage of his entire MLB career.

Albert Pujols is slugging 1.300 over his last 10 games. It’s his highest SLG in a 10 game span in his entire career. — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) August 23, 2022

Whether it has been magic cleats or something else, something preposterous has gotten into Pujols in the last couple of weeks. Since Aug. 10, Pujols has hit seven home runs with 14 RBIs and an overall batting average of .548. The Cardinals have also gone 9-1 during Pujols’ absurd ten-game run.

The legendary slugger Pujols has made 11 All-Star teams, won NL MVP three times, led the league in homers twice, and even taken home a batting crown. Yet somehow, someway, Pujols is currently posting the highest ten-game slugging percentage of his entire career … at 42 years old in his 22nd MLB season (and one where he has not even been an everyday player).

Pujols’ run also places him at 693 career home runs, seven shy of the fabled 700 mark that only three total players in MLB history have achieved (not to mention a milestone that seemed far out of reach for Pujols at the start of the year). As for if Pujols plans to hold off on retirement to chase the 700 club, he recently provided the answer to that as well.