Insane fact about Max Scherzer goes viral ahead of his first start of season

Max Scherzer will definitely be in some largely uncharted territory as he makes his first start of the season for the New York Mets.

An insane fact about the former Cy Young winner went viral Friday ahead of his 2022 debut against his old team, the Washington Nationals. Scherzer, who pitched for Washington for the previous seven seasons before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer, went a whopping 11 years and 297 days in between starts against the Nationals.

Mets writer Michael Mayer shared what Washington’s lineup looked like the last time that Scherzer started against them.

Max Scherzer went 11 years, 297 days between starts against the Nationals. Here's the Nationals lineup the last time he faced them: Cristian Guzman 2B

Nyjer Morgan CF

Ryan Zimmerman 3B

Adam Dunn DH

Josh Willingham LF

Pudge C

Roger Bernadina RF

Mike Morse 1B

Ian Desmond SS — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) April 8, 2022

The start in question took place during interleague play in June 2010 when Scherzer was still on the Detroit Tigers. He held Washington to three earned runs on seven hits in six innings pitched and earned the victory for Detroit.

Of the players in that Nationals starting lineup last faced by Scherzer, not a single one is still in the league. Franchise icon Ryan Zimmerman, who just announced his retirement this past February, was the last man standing. The changing of the guard is also apparent considering that the Washington lineup Scherzer is facing on Friday has multiple players age 23 or younger.

Scherzer, who won a World Series with Washington in 2019, is obviously still plenty beloved by the Nationals in many different ways. But Friday’s start against them certainly has to feel extremely weird for Mad Max.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) has his glove and hat inspected between innings against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in game two of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports