Watch: Max Scherzer celebrates with Juan Soto, Kevin Long after Dodgers win

Max Scherzer was frustrated after being lifted from his start early in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. But he was much happier after his Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals on a walk-off home run by Chris Taylor (watch here).

TBS’ cameras shared a cool moment on TV of Scherzer going over to high-five Juan Soto and Kevin Long after the game. He also was seen blowing a kiss, likely to his wife, who was sitting near Soto and Long.

Max Scherzer celebrating with Juan Soto and Kevin Long pic.twitter.com/uaJx7F9EZW — Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) October 7, 2021

That was cool. Soto is a star outfielder for the Washington Nationals, while Long is their hitting coach. Soto, Long, Scherzer and Trea Turner all won the World Series on the Nats in 2019. But Scherzer and Turner were traded over the summer to the Dodgers, who are now looking to win a World Series in LA.

That didn’t stop Soto and Long from supporting their ex-teammates.

“It just means the world,” Scherzer told TBS regarding Soto and Long’s presence. “For them to be here in this moment that was awesome.”

Soto was wearing a Turner Nationals jersey, while Long was wearing a Scherzer Nationals jersey. They still have love for their former players.