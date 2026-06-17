Interesting update emerges about Logan Webb’s future

The San Francisco Giants are one of the worst teams in baseball this season, but there could be at least one prominent piece who is safe on their roster.

San Francisco does not intend to trade away ace righty Logan Webb , Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday during an appearance on “Foul Territory.” Rosenthal notes that the Giants have “zero plans” of trading away Webb ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB deadline.

Webb, 29, has spent his entire MLB career (since 2019) with San Francisco. He is one of their greatest homegrown success stories, developing over the years into one of the best workhorse pitchers in the bigs.

Now a two-time All-Star, Webb went 15-11 last season with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Webb also led the National League with 224 strikeouts and pitched over 200 innings for a third consecutive year.

This season though, Webb has been a bit flat by his standards. He holds a 4-4 record with a 3.46 ERA and a modest 65 strikeouts through 75.1 total innings pitched.

With the Giants owning the second-worst record in the NL this year at 29-43, questions have naturally arisen about the future of Webb, who is signed through 2028 as part of a five-year, $90 million contract. Though it does look like San Francisco fully intends to keep Webb through the trade deadline, the same may not be true of some of the other highly-paid players on the Giants roster.