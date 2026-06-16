Report: Giants ready to move on from highest-paid players

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is several weeks away, but it looks like the San Francisco Giants are positioning themselves as among the sellers.

Through Monday, the Giants are fourth in the National League West with a 29-43 record, 16.5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers . Unless San Francisco makes a colossal turnaround before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the Giants will likely be viewed as potential sellers.

That is reinforced by ESPN baseball insider Buster Olney’s report on Monday that the Giants are open to offers for some of their stars.

“The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers , Willy Adames , Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray ,” Olney shared on X.

Of the names mentioned, Ray and Arraez appear to be the easiest to move, as they are both on expiring contracts.

It is a different story for Devers, Adames, and Chapman. Devers is under contract through 2032, while Adames and Chapman have deals that run through 2031 and 2030, respectively. That’s not to mention their underperformance at the plate, with none of the trio posting an OPS better than .762 through San Francisco’s first 72 games.