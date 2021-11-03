 Skip to main content
Jack Flaherty, Lucas Giolito attend World Series Game 6 to support Max Fried

November 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jack Flaherty pitching

Max Fried had a complement of friends in attendance for Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night in Houston to watch him potentially win a championship. In fact, there were two very notable people there to support him.

Jack Flaherty and Lucas Giolito, who were teammates with Fried in high school at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, Calif., attended the game.

Flaherty even shared a picture on his Instagram Story where he said “only here for Max Fried.”

Flaherty, 26, pitches for the St. Louis Cardinals and was No. 4 in NL Cy Young voting in 2019. Giolito. 27, pitches for the Chicago White Sox and finished in the top seven in AL Cy Young voting in both 2019 and 2020.

Fried, 27, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 draft, while Giolito went No. 16 that year. Flaherty was the No. 34 overall pick in 2014.

Photo: Feb 28, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

