Jackie Bradley Jr. has sad Instagram post after Red Sox trade

It was not that long ago that the Boston Red Sox appeared to have the most promising young outfield in baseball, but the unit is now one free agent signing away from being completely dismantled. Jackie Bradley Jr. reminded Red Sox fans of that with a bittersweet social media post on Wednesday.

After the Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals in the three-team deal, Bradley shared a photo of him, Benintendi and Mookie Betts on Instagram. He captioned it with three bumble bee emojis.

The emojis are a reference to the three B’s — Bradley, Betts, and Benintendi. Betts, of course, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. Benintendi is now gone as well, and Bradley is a free agent.

Bradley has been known more for his glove, though he had an interesting take on defensive analytics last year. Between his defense, Benintendi’s promising bat and Betts’ all-around MVP-caliber play, the future once could not have looked brighter for the Red Sox. Things have changed in a hurry for Boston.