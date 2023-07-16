 Skip to main content
Jackson Holliday already tearing up new league after promotion

July 16, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jackson Holliday looks ahead

Mar 15, 2022; Peoria, AZ, USA; Stillwater High School shortstop Jackson Holliday during a team practice at the San Diego Padres Spring Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Holliday is absolutely skyrocketing up the baseball totem pole right now.

The top Baltimore Orioles prospect Holliday was recently promoted to Double-A. In just his first two games in the league for the Bowie Baysox, Holliday wreaked total havoc. Holliday produced five hits in nine at-bats, including multiple infield singles. That is good for a .556 batting average in the early going.

Holliday, still only 19 years old, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, getting record money from Baltimore. He began this season at Single-A Delmarva and was quickly promoted to High-A Aberdeen. Holliday carved up High-A pitching to the tune of .314 batting average with a .940 OPS in 57 games. Now he looks poised to outdo himself at Double-A.

Here are some of Holliday’s other recent highlights in the minors.

The son of retired seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson might have a bit more cutting of his teeth to do at the minor-league level since the Orioles are a contending team this year. But with other top prospects from the 2022 class already thriving in the majors, Jackson’s moment may not be too far behind.

