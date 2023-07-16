Jackson Holliday already tearing up new league after promotion

Jackson Holliday is absolutely skyrocketing up the baseball totem pole right now.

The top Baltimore Orioles prospect Holliday was recently promoted to Double-A. In just his first two games in the league for the Bowie Baysox, Holliday wreaked total havoc. Holliday produced five hits in nine at-bats, including multiple infield singles. That is good for a .556 batting average in the early going.

Jackson Holliday (@Orioles) is acclimating himself well with the Double-A @BowieBaysox. MLB's No. 1 prospect is 5-for-9 over his first two contests at the new level, with tonight's performance marking his seventh game with at least three hits this year: pic.twitter.com/qIF4sxGSQK — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 16, 2023

Holliday, still only 19 years old, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, getting record money from Baltimore. He began this season at Single-A Delmarva and was quickly promoted to High-A Aberdeen. Holliday carved up High-A pitching to the tune of .314 batting average with a .940 OPS in 57 games. Now he looks poised to outdo himself at Double-A.

Here are some of Holliday’s other recent highlights in the minors.

Yay, career-high six RBIs for Jackson Holliday! Boo, the top #Orioles prospect didn't get a chance to finish off the cycle for the @IronBirds: https://t.co/3SdnTl3vMJ pic.twitter.com/IMRfeWLgil — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 17, 2023

Jackson Holliday "groundball with eyes" for first AA hit. pic.twitter.com/R6okpn1OJx — Steve Melewski (@masnSteve) July 15, 2023

Jackson Holliday with a Double-A double pic.twitter.com/dPQDWg4h9t — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) July 16, 2023

The son of retired seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson might have a bit more cutting of his teeth to do at the minor-league level since the Orioles are a contending team this year. But with other top prospects from the 2022 class already thriving in the majors, Jackson’s moment may not be too far behind.