Angels rookie Zach Neto makes spectacular leaping catch

June 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Zach Neto leaps against a fence

Los Angeles Angels rookie Zach Neto has made a big impact since being called up to the majors from Double-A, and that trend continued on Monday night.

The Angels shortstop made a spectacular leaping catch in foul territory in the bottom of the third inning of the team’s game against the Texas Rangers. Tyler Anderson was pitching with the Angels down 5-4. Mitch Garver popped a ball up into foul ground and Neto chased after it.

Neto timed his jump perfectly and leaped against the fence to make the catch:

That was pretty awesome.

Not only has Neto been making nice plays on defense, but he’s also holding his own at the plate. The 22-year-old entered Monday night batting .253 with a .740 OPS this season. He entered the game with 10 doubles, five home runs and five stolen bases.

The No. 13 overall pick from the 2022 MLB Draft, Neto was the first player from that draft to make the majors. He’s already showing he belongs.

