Jacob deGrom shares encouraging update on injury comeback

The New York Mets have had a fantastic start to the 2022 season, and they’ve done it even without Jacob deGrom in their rotation. That might change fairly soon.

deGrom gave an update on his injured shoulder Saturday, saying he threw pain-free from 135 feet on Friday. While he is not yet sure when he will be back on a mound, deGrom offered an extremely positive prognosis.

Jacob deGrom, in his first public comments in a month and a half: "I feel completely normal." — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 28, 2022

Even if deGrom isn’t on the verge of a return, that’s probably the best possible update. The lack of lingering pain is encouraging, and if that remains the case, he could be back around this previously reported timeline.

The Mets are doing fine, but they could use the boost they would get from deGrom’s return. They are currently short in the rotation thanks to another significant injury.