Mets get bad injury news on Max Scherzer

The New York Mets will be without ace Max Scherzer for quite some time after he left Wednesday night’s start.

The Mets announced Thursday that Scherzer has a significant oblique strain and will be placed on the IL. He may be out for as much as two months as he works his way back from the muscle injury.

Mets announe Scherzer has a moderate to high grade oblique strain and anticipate he will miss 6 to 8 weeks. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 19, 2022

The issue flared up in Wednesday’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals. Scherzer is notorious for his toughness, so it was clear something was notably wrong when he asked out of the game himself.

The Mets have had a great start to the season, but this will hurt. Scherzer, the team’s marquee free agent addition, has been as advertised this season. He has paced the staff with a 5-1 record and a 2.54 ERA in eight starts.

To make matters worse, the Mets’ other top pitcher does not appear close to making his season debut either.