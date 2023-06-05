Jacob deGrom injury issues get worse for Rangers

Jacob deGrom simply has not been able to stay healthy for the last several seasons, and that has not changed now that he is with the Texas Rangers.

deGrom, who has been on the 15-day IL since late April, was transferred to the 60-day IL on Monday to facilitate another roster move. Though the move can be made retroactively, it still means deGrom will be sidelined for another month, at the very least.

Rangers will put Jacob deGrom on 60 day IL to make room for Spencer Howard. First day eligible would be June 28. More to come — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) June 5, 2023

deGrom last pitched on April 28, then was placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Though he would be eligible to be activated on June 28, the move suggests the Rangers do not view him as particularly close to a return.

The 34-year-old deGrom has not made 20 starts in a season since 2019, but that did not stop Texas from handing him a 5-year, $185 million deal in the offseason. He remains excellent when healthy, and posted a 2.67 ERA in six starts this year before landing on the IL.