Jacob deGrom injury issues get worse for Rangers

June 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jacob deGrom in his Rangers uniform

Apr 11, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom simply has not been able to stay healthy for the last several seasons, and that has not changed now that he is with the Texas Rangers.

deGrom, who has been on the 15-day IL since late April, was transferred to the 60-day IL on Monday to facilitate another roster move. Though the move can be made retroactively, it still means deGrom will be sidelined for another month, at the very least.

deGrom last pitched on April 28, then was placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Though he would be eligible to be activated on June 28, the move suggests the Rangers do not view him as particularly close to a return.

The 34-year-old deGrom has not made 20 starts in a season since 2019, but that did not stop Texas from handing him a 5-year, $185 million deal in the offseason. He remains excellent when healthy, and posted a 2.67 ERA in six starts this year before landing on the IL.

