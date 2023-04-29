Jacob deGrom lands on injured list with concerning issue

Jacob deGrom was only able to make a total of six starts for the Texas Rangers before landing on the injured list.

The Rangers ace deGrom was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday with right elbow inflammation, the team announced.

The Rangers have placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 15-day Injured List with right elbow inflammation. RHP Yerry Rodríguez (#57) has been recalled from Round Rock (AAA) and will be available for tonight's game vs. NYY. — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 29, 2023

The move comes after deGrom had to be removed in the fourth inning from his start against the New York Yankees on Friday due to an injury.

Jacob deGrom has left tonight's game in the top of the 4th inning with apparent injury. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/Gxkjj6Mkqs — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 29, 2023

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the game that deGrom was dealing with some “forearm tightness.”

Manager Bruce Bochy said that Jacob deGrom has some right forearm tightness and they are being cautious with him. More info to come as they see how he feels tomorrow. — Kade Kistner (@KadeKistner) April 29, 2023

Forearm issues are often related to elbow issues, and the Rangers confirmed Saturday that it was indeed a throwing elbow issue for the righty deGrom.

Any ailment is concerning for the always-injured deGrom, who only pitched 156.1 total innings over the past two seasons combined. But an elbow injury is even more alarming, especially since deGrom previously had Tommy John surgery back in 2010 (before he made his MLB debut).

Soon to be 35, the ex-Cy Young winner deGrom already had an earlier injury scare when he left a start early a couple of weeks ago. Now deGrom seems to be battling a much more worrisome issue that will require a stay on the IL.