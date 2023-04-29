 Skip to main content
Jacob deGrom lands on injured list with concerning issue

April 29, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jacob deGrom in his Rangers uniform

Apr 11, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom was only able to make a total of six starts for the Texas Rangers before landing on the injured list.

The Rangers ace deGrom was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday with right elbow inflammation, the team announced.

The move comes after deGrom had to be removed in the fourth inning from his start against the New York Yankees on Friday due to an injury.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the game that deGrom was dealing with some “forearm tightness.”

Forearm issues are often related to elbow issues, and the Rangers confirmed Saturday that it was indeed a throwing elbow issue for the righty deGrom.

Any ailment is concerning for the always-injured deGrom, who only pitched 156.1 total innings over the past two seasons combined. But an elbow injury is even more alarming, especially since deGrom previously had Tommy John surgery back in 2010 (before he made his MLB debut).

Soon to be 35, the ex-Cy Young winner deGrom already had an earlier injury scare when he left a start early a couple of weeks ago. Now deGrom seems to be battling a much more worrisome issue that will require a stay on the IL.

Jacob deGromTexas Rangers
