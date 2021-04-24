Marcus Stroman offers incredible praise of Jacob deGrom after latest gem

Jacob deGrom turned in another gem for the New York Mets on Friday, and it earned him some high praise from one of his teammates.

deGrom threw a complete game shutout against the Washington Nationals, allowing just two hits while walking none and striking out 15. To make things even better, he also contributed two hits, including an RBI double. He’s hitting .545 on the season, and his ERA fell to 0.31 through four starts.

Fellow starter Marcus Stroman, who gets to watch deGrom up close every fifth day, hailed his teammate as “the best to ever do it.”

Sheesh. Witnessing the best to ever do it in real time. Beyond a pleasure to watch each time Jacob deGrom touches the mound. These numbers won’t be replicated for a long time. We’ll be telling our grandkids about this man. LEGEND! @Mets — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 24, 2021

Stroman’s assessment will start arguments, but there’s no denying that deGrom is doing something special. Since the start of the 2018 season, deGrom has made 80 starts, and in those starts his ERA is exactly 2.00. That’s a remarkable number over that long of a period, and it once again demonstrates that we are watching one of the best pitchers of the era.

deGrom is under team control through 2024. Mets fans have a franchise legend to partly thank for that.