Jacob deGrom shut down by Mets again after injury setback

The New York Mets are likely going to have to play the bulk of the second half of the season without their ace pitcher.

The Mets announced Friday that pitcher Jacob deGrom, who has not pitched since July 7 with arm inflammation, has been shut down again for two weeks after suffering a setback. The team does not expect deGrom to return until at least September.

News: Jacob deGrom has suffered a setback — additional inflammation in his right arm. The Mets are shutting him down from throwing for two weeks, and he will require a ramp-up after that. September is now looking like a best-case scenario for deGrom's return. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 30, 2021

The good news for the Mets is they are still maintaining a 3.5 game lead in the NL East. However, they’re going to have to find a way to essentially clinch the division without him. It figures that the Mets will be cautious with deGrom when he does return, so he might have to build up his arm strength again.

Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker will anchor the rotation until deGrom gets back. Veteran Carlos Carrasco, who is making his first start of the season Friday, could also prove pivotal.

In 15 starts this season, deGrom posted a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts and 11 walks in 92 innings. He was setting some ridiculous marks, but he hasn’t quite been able to stay fully healthy.