 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 13, 2021

Jacob deGrom shut down again, putting season in jeopardy

August 13, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets don’t appear likely to get much more from ace pitcher Jacob deGrom in 2021.

Mets manager Luis Rojas announced Friday that deGrom has been shut down from throwing for another two weeks, and will be evaluated again at that point. It effectively sidelines the pitcher for at least another month in a best-case scenario.

deGrom is dealing with arm inflammation, and has not pitched since July 7. The team had hoped for a quicker return, but this isn’t the first setback he’s suffered in his rehab efforts, which is another worrying sign.

deGrom posted a ridiculous 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings before being sidelined by his current injury. Without him, the Mets have slipped into second place in the NL East, and their playoff hopes are in serious danger.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus