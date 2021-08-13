Jacob deGrom shut down again, putting season in jeopardy

The New York Mets don’t appear likely to get much more from ace pitcher Jacob deGrom in 2021.

Mets manager Luis Rojas announced Friday that deGrom has been shut down from throwing for another two weeks, and will be evaluated again at that point. It effectively sidelines the pitcher for at least another month in a best-case scenario.

Bad news on Jacob deGrom. While Luis Rojas says that he is improving, deGrom will be shutdown from throwing for another two weeks. At that point, he will get more imaging. The earliest deGrom could return now is mid-September, but his season is clearly very much in jeopardy. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) August 13, 2021

deGrom is dealing with arm inflammation, and has not pitched since July 7. The team had hoped for a quicker return, but this isn’t the first setback he’s suffered in his rehab efforts, which is another worrying sign.

deGrom posted a ridiculous 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings before being sidelined by his current injury. Without him, the Mets have slipped into second place in the NL East, and their playoff hopes are in serious danger.