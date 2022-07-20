Report: Jacob deGrom suffers minor setback

Jacob deGrom’s timeline to return to the majors may have to be pushed back slightly.

On Tuesday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that deGrom suffered a slight setback over the weekend. The Mets pitcher had been scheduled to return shortly after the All-Star break.

“On Sunday, [deGrom] presented with mild muscle soreness around his shoulder,” Heyman tweeted. “He played catch on Monday and Tuesday without issue, but out of an abundance of caution, Mets opted to move his simulated game to Thursday.

DeGrom was supposed to pitch a simulated game at the New York Mets’ facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Tuesday in lieu of a fourth rehab start.

The 34-year-old has looked good during his three rehab starts. In his first rehab outing at Port St. Lucie, deGrom topped out at over 100 mph multiple times. His most recent rehab start came on Thursday with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y. DeGrom struck out four batters and allowed one unearned run in four innings.

DeGrom has not pitched this season after suffering a stress reaction in his right scapula in late March. The Mets will likely need him to return to form in order to make a deep postseason run.